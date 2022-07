South Jamesport resident Robert J. Keller died July 14, 2022, at his home. He was 67.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 20, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 21, at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.