Louis A. “Lou” Formica

Louis A. “Lou” Formica of Mattituck, N.Y., died Tuesday, July 12, 2022. He was 96 years old.

Lou was born Oct. 16, 1925, in Hartford, Conn., to Maria (LoGuidice) and Sebastien Formica. After graduating from Hartford High School he was drafted into the Army and served in World War II in the 93rd Chemical Mortar Battalion. After the war he attended the University of Connecticut, where met his future wife, Elizabeth “Betty” Costa. Lou and Betty were married in 1951.

While married, Lou continued his education, eventually earning a Ph.D. He worked for many years as an educator in Connecticut and Long Island before retiring in 1984. Lou and Betty lived in Hartford, Greenwich and Norwalk, Conn., and Northport, N.Y., before moving to Mattituck in 1996.

Lou loved living in Mattituck and felt very fortunate to have found land there to build his dream house. He was an avid gardener, took horticulture classes at Suffolk County Community College, and transformed his property into a botanical paradise. He had a deep love for music and was a great fan of opera. Lou was an accomplished woodworker and built beautiful furniture for his family. He enjoyed his boat, loved to fish and was an avid boater and fisherman until his death. He loved his family deeply and had a long and happy marriage. He was a man of many passions and lived his life with vigor until the very end. His was a life well-lived.

Lou was predeceased by his siblings Josephine, Harry and Joseph. He is survived by Betty, his loving wife of 71 years; daughter Lynn Formica and her partner, Greg Maniero, of Waltham, Mass.; son John Formica and his wife, Sarah, of Stevensville, Md.; grandson Tyler Formica of Annapolis, Md.; granddaughter Anna Formica of Baltimore, Md.; and brother Michael Formica and his wife, Lani, of Ventura, Calif.

The family has chosen to have a private Mass at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck, followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is serving the family.

This is a paid notice.