Harbes plans to add agricultural housing, Jamesport home destroyed in fire

The Bayside Avenue home on the water was destroyed in the late night fire. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 18, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Harbes plans to add agricultural housing, relocate current home to help add parking

Jamesport home destroyed in late night fire, occupants safely escape

ZBA denies appeal for anaerobic digester, but says proposal ‘could be beneficial’ and urges Town Board to consider allowing use

After more than three decades in preservation, Tim Caufield retires from Peconic Land Trust

SUFFOLK TIMES

Pridwin Hotel opens doors to a new era on Shelter Island

For this Greenport woman, baking sweets is a real treat

NORTHFORKER

A very North Fork summer lookbook

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best shops and hotels; and have your say

One Minute on the North Fork: Sunflowers at Pindar Vineyards

Shop Local: A new location for familiar favorite, In the Attic Too

Dream Day: Summertime fun in Ogunquit, Maine

What’s for sale on the North Fork in a gated community in Riverhead

WEATHER

There’s a chance of thunderstorms today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The likelihood of a storm increases in the evening when the low will be around 71.