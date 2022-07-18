Aquebogue resident Brandon T. Berryman died July 14. He was 31.

He was born May 28, 1991, in Southampton, to Lynn (Gibbs) Berryman.

A 2009 Riverhead High School graduate, family said he enjoyed art and skateboarding.

Mr. Berryman is survived by his mother, Lynn Berryman (John Ianniello) of Shirley; his daughter, Alaska; his brother, Ryan, of Shirley; and his grandparents, William and Dorothy Murray of Flanders and Robert and Barbara Aginsky of Riverhead.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, July 19, from 5 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or Kent Animal Shelter.