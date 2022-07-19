$1.5K fine paid by owner of firearms company for operating without permit at Elton Street location

The site at 680 Elton Street in Riverhead for a proposed firearms facility. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The owner of a firearms company seeking to relocate to a property on Elton Street pleaded guilty to operating without a permit and operating without a certificate of occupancy last week before Riverhead Town Justice Sean Walter.

Anthony Niosi, the owner of Niosi Firearms Development, paid a total of $1,500 in fines, according to court officials.

Mr. Niosi said on Monday that the Riverhead property located at 680 Elton St. has been vacant for about six weeks. Town code enforcement issued a stop work order for Mr. Niosi on June 1.

The overall application from Signature Partners calls for the firearms facility, an HVAC warehouse and distribution center and an office use. The property that was once home to TrueTech has been vacant in recent years.

Mr. Niosi had told the Riverhead Planning Board in April that he intends to sell guns at the Elton Street facility, but the planning officials disputed whether that was a permitted use.

Charles Cuddy, the attorney for Signature Partners, had indicated a desire to put that question to the Zoning Board of Appeals, although no ZBA hearing has been scheduled yet.

The firearms facility would also include a shooting range under the proposal. A public hearing last month before the Planning Board was postponed.

Niosi Firearms Development had previously operated in Westhampton. In early June, shortly after the stop work order, three men were arrested for breaking into the Elton Street location and stealing two handguns, ammunition, apparel, bags and gun accessories, Riverhead Town police said at the time. Mr. Niosi said at the time that guns were being kept in a safe at the site and the stolen guns belonged to a private contractor who sublets space in the building.