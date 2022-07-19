Reward offered for information on thefts at Tanger Outlets

A surveillance image of the two suspects.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a store at the Riverhead Tanger Outlets.

Police said the two men entered Tommy Hilfiger June 20 and stole about $3,250 worth of clothing. They left the outlets in a gray Chevrolet SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Additionally, people can use the mobile app P3 Tips or go to P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.