Reward offered for information on thefts at Tanger Outlets
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two men who allegedly stole merchandise from a store at the Riverhead Tanger Outlets.
Police said the two men entered Tommy Hilfiger June 20 and stole about $3,250 worth of clothing. They left the outlets in a gray Chevrolet SUV with Pennsylvania license plates.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS. Additionally, people can use the mobile app P3 Tips or go to P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.