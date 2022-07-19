Cops: Stabbing victim in critical condition; Riverhead man charged with assault

A Riverhead man is in critical condition after a stabbing Monday night and Riverhead Town police have charged a 29-year-old for allegedly using a large kitchen knife in the attack.

The 36-year-old victim underwent surgery at Peconic Bay Medical Center to stabilize his injuries and remains in intensive care as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Ronald Dejesus Oscal Cruz of Riverhead was arrested Monday night and charged with first-degree assault, a felony, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a misdemeanor.

A plain-clothes police officer observed a dispute between two men at about 10:45 p.m. Monday in the area of Griffing Avenue and West Main Street. The officer called for additional marked units to respond and then saw one man chasing another. The man who was being chased was bleeding. His shirt was soaked in blood, police said.

The victim crossed West Main Street and collapsed on the ground near 11 W. Main St. The other man who was chasing then changed directions and began to flee the area in a westbound direction. Mr. Oscal Cruz was taken in custody a short distance away without further incident and police recovered the knife.

The responding patrol officers rendered first aid to the victim until members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps arrived to treat him and transport to PBMC.

Mr. Oscal Cruz is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges in Riverhead Town Justice Court Tuesday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.