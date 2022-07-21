Real Estate Transfers: July 21, 2022

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated June 6-12, 2022.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Cavanaugh, E&M, Trusts to Nunez, Mark, 66 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-33), (R), $750,000

• Zurawski Jr, E, to Regiec, Dariusz, 4 Linda Ave (600-85-2-103), (R), $450,000

• Piche, J, to Grey, Dyan, 15 Whites Ln (600-86-4-13.4), (R), $950,000

• Milano, J, by Administrator to Lauren, Alexander, 90 Sunup Trail (600-86-5-8), (R), $650,000

• Phoenix Home Buyers to Town of Riverhead, 48 Willow St (600-87-1-14), (V), $150,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Marcovici, J & S & L, to Tyson, Emily, 356 #310 Oakleigh Ave (600-40.1-1-10), (R), $520,000

• Lindquist, J, by Administrator to Farelli, Theresa & Jennifer, 25 Woodcliff Trail (600-40.2-1-136), (R), $130,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Skunk and Main LLC to Rock the Gasper Equities, 55 Skunk Ln (1000-85-3-2.1), (R), $905,000

• McDowell Jr, G & T, to Leone, Andrew, 435 Old Saddle Ln (1000-95-4-18.33), (R), $900,000

• Rasmussen, C, by Administrator to Lee, Simon, 200 Beebe Dr (1000-97-7-1), (V), $625,000

• Evans, E & K & W, to Housing Initiatives LLC, 15690 CR 48 (1000-101-2-7), (V), $685,000

• Dalton Studios, LLC to Small, Alexandra, 3900 Alvahs Ln (1000-102-4-3.2), (R), $745,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Modern Age Builders to Diab, Wassim, 2135 Willow Dr (1000-22-5-1), (R), $1,455,000

• Patton, J, & Pagano,R, to Kriss, Stephen, 355 West Ln (1000-38-6-2), (R), $800,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Ceckowski, J, & LeCointe to Reid, Winston, 316 Riverleigh Ave (900-139-1-49), (R), $385,000

• Rodriguez, M, to 48 Brookhaven Ave LLC, 48 Brookhaven Ave (900-145-1-34), (R), $400,000

• Vega, G, to Niemczycki Trusts, John & Virginia, 307 Brookhaven Ave (900-166-1-7), (R), $550,000

• Brocard Development to Solof, Justin, 352 Oak Ave (900-166-2-11), (V), $45,000

• Madr, M, & Seres-Madr, K, to Napoles, Domingo, 255 Maple Ave (900-166-2-46), (R), $500,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Wyandanch Real Estate to Figliozzi Trusts, Peter & Donna, 120 Caiola Ct (1000-33-3-19.15), (R), $2,499,000

• Richter, C, by Executor to Goodman, Dmitry, 415 McCann Ln (1000-33-3-33), (R), $825,000

• Kourouklis, S, by Executor to Skoufas, Constantinos, 70 Tasker Ln (1000-33-4-46), (R), $499,000

• Whelan, N, to Wiedeman, Kenneth, 55705 CR 48 (1000-44-1-14), (R), $815,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Krin, K, to Wayward Farm LLC, 43 Herricks Ln (600-48-1-6.12), (R), $1,750,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Wickham, T & G, to Murray, Jennifer, 215 Fourth St (1000-126-7-8.1), (R), $450,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Marratime Capital LLC to Marcus, Jeffrey, 260 Royalton Row (1000-113-7-19.40), (R), $2,296,320

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Berman, L, to Ordioni, Vincent, 735 Manor Ln (600-22-1-1.2), (R), $710,000

• Baer, G, to Malat, Douglas, 3205 Carnoustie Ct (600-64.2-1-29), (R), $340,000

• Mulberry Pond LLC to Hartnett, Daniel, 76 Mulberry Commons (600-109.1-1-76), (R), $370,000

• Pilles, K, to 45 E 3rd St LLC, 45 3rd St (600-128-5-20), (V), $325,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Case, J & D, to Cranford, Gregory, 139 N Ferry Rd (700-7-3-46), (V), $410,000

• Calabro, P & J, to Marks, Jason, 73 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-35.5), (R), $1,627,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Petrie, J Trust to Petrie, Douglas, 16215 Soundview Ave (1000-50-2-16.1), (R), $896,000

• Wiederlight & Hansen to Karro-Gassner, Thomas, 320 Mt Beulah Ave (1000-51-3-2.5), (R), $974,300

• Borstelmann, M, to Rodger, Sean, 4310 Horton Ln (1000-54-3-21.3), (V), $565,000

• Wattez & Wattez, Richard, to McKay, Campbell, 170 Mechanic St (1000-61-4-18), (R), $625,000

• Barrie, N, to Lesko, Mark, 920 Pine Neck Rd (1000-70-8-19), (R), $765,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Maccaro Realty LLC to Wadington 2 Inc, 2034 N Country Rd (600-49-2-16), (C), $500,000

• DeTurris, S & M, to Locicero, Felix, 65 Hulse Ave (600-52-2-36), (R), $435,000

• Maredco 517 Corp to Cimetta, John, 56 Cottontail Ct (600-96-1-3.6), (R), $710,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)