Jamesport Fire Department hosts parade down Main Road as annual carnival begins: Photos

The Jamesport Fire Department held its annual parade Wednesday evening to formally celebrate its carnival that runs through Saturday.

The parade down Main Road in Jamesport featured fire departments from across the East End, plenty of tractors and old fashioned cars.

The carnival actually began Tuesday night and concludes Saturday night with a fireworks show. The carnival is located near the George Young Community Center on the corner of Main Road and South Jamesport Avenue.

The festivities resume Thursday from 6-10 p.m. and then Friday from 6-10 p.m. The final day on Saturday runs 5-11 p.m. with fireworks scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

The crowd along Main Road on the parade route Wednesday evening. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)













































































Photos by Melissa Azofeifa