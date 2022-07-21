Two teenagers rescued from overturned boat in the Peconic Bay

The marina on Meetinghouse Creek Road. Two teenagers were pulled from the bay Wednesday after a 13-foot Boston Whaler overturned. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Two people were rescued from an overturned boat in the Peconic Bay Wednesday.

The Riverhead Town Police Department said the department’s marine unit was dispatched at approximately 3:06 p.m. after receiving a call about the overturned vessel and two subjects in the water. A state Department of Environmental Conservation boat in the area also responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers found a 15 and 16-year-old in the water near the overturned 13-foot Boston Whaler.

The teenagers were transported back to their parents at a marina off Meetinghouse Creek Road by DEC police and no injuries were reported, according to a police press release.

Riverhead police department’s marine unit was able to right the boat and tow it back, officials said.