Two teenagers rescued from overturned boat in the Peconic Bay
Two people were rescued from an overturned boat in the Peconic Bay Wednesday.
The Riverhead Town Police Department said the department’s marine unit was dispatched at approximately 3:06 p.m. after receiving a call about the overturned vessel and two subjects in the water. A state Department of Environmental Conservation boat in the area also responded to the scene.
Upon arrival, officers found a 15 and 16-year-old in the water near the overturned 13-foot Boston Whaler.
The teenagers were transported back to their parents at a marina off Meetinghouse Creek Road by DEC police and no injuries were reported, according to a police press release.
Riverhead police department’s marine unit was able to right the boat and tow it back, officials said.