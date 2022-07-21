Police: Timothy Hill resident arrested for assault after stabbing a man with a butter knife

The Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch in Riverhead. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A 17-year-old resident of Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch is facing a felony assault charge after allegedly stabbing another man in the face at the facility earlier this month.

Riverhead Town police said two males got into a physical altercation at the Ladybug House, a facility-owned residence on Sound Avenue in Riverhead, on July 10 when the 17-year-old stabbed an 18-year-old man in the face with a butter knife, causing an injury.

Officials noted in a press release that initially, the victim was uncooperative with police detectives who responded to the call. Further investigation by police resulted in the arrest of a 17-year-old for second-degree assault.

The youth was processed and arraigned in the youth part, police said. Authorities did not release the identity of either the victim or perpetrator.