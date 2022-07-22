Zeldin attacked during campaign event in Western New York

Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-Shirley) at a rally in Riverhead last fall. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee for New York State Governor, was attacked at a campaign event in Western New York Thursday, according to a statement from his campaign and videos posted to social media.

Mr. Zeldin’s campaign said the man attempted to stab the Congressman. In videos of the incident, the man can be seen slowly approaching Mr. Zeldin (R-Shirley) as he spoke from a makeshift stage on the back of a flatbed truck. The man was wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses and holding up his hand — adorned with what appeared to be spiked metal knuckles on two fingers — to the Congressman’s face. The man then grabbed onto Mr. Zeldin’s arm, as four people who came to the aid of the Congressman wrestled him to the ground, bringing Mr. Zeldin down too, the video shows.

Here is video of the attack involving Rep. Zeldin from witness Cody Crippen pic.twitter.com/Ur1CfpkdsS — Nick Reisman (@NickReisman) July 22, 2022

The Congressman, whose current district includes the North Fork, was unhurt, his campaign said. Mr. Zeldin took to Twitter late Thursday night to thank supporters who reached out following the attack. He said he was fourtunate he was “able to grab [the man’s] wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him.”

Thank you to everyone who reached out following tonight’s attack in Fairport. Someone tried to stab me on stage during this evening’s rally, but fortunately, I was able to grab his wrist and stop him for a few moments until others tackled him. — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) July 22, 2022

“Far more must be done to make New York safe again,” read part of a statement from Zeldin campaign spokesperson Katie Vincentz, who went on to praise law enforcement in both her statement and posts to Twitter.

Far more must be done to make NY safe again. This is out of hand. Rep. Zeldin is just the latest NY whose life has been affected by the out of control crime & violence in NY. This must stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional officers answering the call to protect us. — Katie Vincentz (@katievincentz) July 22, 2022

At the time of the attack, Mr. Zeldin was speaking to the crowd assembled at a “Fire Kathy Hochul” rally in Fairport, N.Y. about residents of the state leaving because they feel unsafe, a familiar rallying cry of his gubernatorial campaign.

“You’re still here,” he said to the crowd. “And this is our last stand for New York.

“There’s only one option,” he said as the man encountered him, interrupting his remarks.

Individuals who restrained the man then tied his arms and legs with zip ties and could be seen removing items from his pocket, one video showed. It was unclear if the individuals who restrained him were law enforcement, though one man appeared to be displaying a badge and a holstered gun at his hip. The man can be heard screaming “no weapon.”

(WARNING: This video of the attack contains violence and foul language)

The audience cheered as uniformed officers from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene nine minutes later. The officers could be seen on the video cuffing the man and escorting him into a police car, his shorts falling below his calves. Police in Fairport have not yet issued any details about the attacker and any criminal charges he may face.

Shortly after police left, Mr. Zeldin returned to the stage.

“So as I was saying,” he said to laughs from the crowd.

Fairfield, N.Y. is nine miles east of Rochester and about 20 miles south of Lake Ontario and the Canadian border.

Mr. Zeldin, 42, is a fourth-term Congressman who won a G.O.P primary to oppose incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul (D-Buffalo) in November.

In a statement on Twitter, Gov. Hochul condemned the “violent behavior,” stopping short of describing it as an attack.