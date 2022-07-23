Rosaria DeVito, 86, of Riverhead passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022. She was adored and cherished by her family and friends.

Rosa was an active member of the St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and choir in Riverhead, where her beautiful voice could be heard during Sunday Mass. A wonderful cook, her Italian feasts will be forever missed. She will live in our hearts forever.

Rosa is survived by her husband, Lorenzo DeVito Sr.; her children Lorenzo Jr. (Dawn) and Tina (Peter) Vance; sister Liliana Capizuto; nephew Anthony; grandchildren Jace, Alina, Christopher, Austen and Alyssa; and great-grandchildren Lydia, Ellie and Eden. Rosa was predeceased by her son John.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 24, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, followed by burial at St. John’s Cemetery in Riverhead.

