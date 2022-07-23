Riverhead man charged in alleged assault that left victim with lacerations to his head and face

A 26-year-old Riverhead man was arrested after town police received a call of an assault on Winters Lane early Saturday morning.

Police responding to the scene shortly after 2 a.m. found a man with numerous lacerations to his head and face. The Riverhead Town Volunteer Ambulance Corps., responded and transported the victim to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

After a brief investigation, Riverhead Detectives charged Bryan Paol Miranda Penafiel, 26, of Riverhead with one count of second-degree assault, a felony.

He was held for arraignment in Riverhead Justice Court.