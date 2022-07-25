LeRoy ‘Roy’ Q. Ferry IV

LeRoy “Roy” Q. Ferry IV of East Quogue was tragically taken from his family and friends on July 12, 2022, as a result of a hit-and-run accident while riding his motorcycle to work. He was 38.

Roy was born on Jan. 25, 1984. He graduated in 2002 from Westhampton Beach High School, where he began welding in the BOCES program. After graduation he attended Modern Welding in Schenectady, N.Y., where he received his welding certificate. Upon completion, he began his welding career at Peconic Ironworks in Riverhead until his passing. He was dedicated, hardworking, detail-oriented and took pride in his work.

Roy was known as a gentle giant, standing at almost 6’5” tall. He loved his family and friends, was always willing to lend a hand, comfort others and crack jokes, and made friends easily.

He enjoyed fishing, target shooting, socializing, trying new restaurants and was up for any new adventure.

But what he loved most was being on his bike. His Hayabusa was his baby and he never could get enough time riding. He would ride with his North Fork Moto friends or cruise alone, and was always up for a ride with anyone. He truly lived his life to the fullest.

He is survived by his mother, Toni Marino Petersen; his father, LeRoy Q. Ferry III, and stepmother Teri; sister Bethany Hallman and husband Chris; their children, CJ, Anthony, Noel and Jase; grandmother Rhoda R. Ferry; stepbrothers Jeff and Bobby Polaski and their families; stepsisters Angie Petersen and Christina Salas and family; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family will receive visitors Saturday, July 30, at 4 p.m. at Eastport Bible Church, 386 Montauk Hwy., followed by a memorial service at 5 p.m.

Due to allergies, in lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to Eastport Bible Church’s Community Outreach Building Project.

