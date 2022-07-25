Riverhead Raceway: It’s a first first for Delaney

Vinny Delaney of Islip Terrace scored his first win of the year at Riverhead Raceway Saturday, taking victory in a Crate Modified event. Also scoring wins were Gerard Giordano of Freeport, who won his first career Late Model event in a 50-lap contest, and Jason Castaldo of Shirley, who prevailed in a 30-lap Legend Race Car event for his third win of 2022.

Delaney, starting from the pole, had been beset by overheating issues this season, but solved the issue by installing a new power plant in his machine. It helped him to his fourth career win.

Afterward, he dedicated the win to a friend. “This one is for Jeff Otto Jr. and his family,” Delaney said. “Jeff lost his mom, Lisa, this week and my thoughts are with them.”

Chris Rogers of Patchogue was second. Dennis Krupski of Calverton posted his best run of the year for third.

The Late Models ran their second race of the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series. Giordano ended up in victory lane in a car that last won in 2012 with Peter Eriksen at the helm. After taking the checker flag, Shawn Patrick of Brightwaters was put back one position to second for failure to keep a lane, giving the win to Giordano. In the drive of the night, Jimmy Rennick Jr. of Howard Beach rallied to take third.

Tom Puccia of Shirley scored his first career win in a nonstop 20-lap Blunderbust race. Cody Triola of Bay Shore was second and Brandon Hubbard of Mastic placed third.

In the Legend Race Car event, Castaldo beat runner-up Joey Braun of Manorville to the finish line. Jim Sylvester of Massapequa was third.

Chris Lescenski of Riverhead won a 20-lap Street Stock feature event for his first win of the year, third of his career. Gerard Lawrence of Miller Place was second, with Greg Harris of Riverhead third.

C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead topped the field in a 20-lap Mini Stock feature. The next two finishers were James O’Connell of Middle Island and Tony Collinsworth of Calverton.