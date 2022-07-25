Cops: Truck driver crashes into car, home in Riverside

The Riverleigh Avenu home where the crash occurred. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

A Mack Truck crashed into a BMW on Riverleigh Avenue Monday morning before continuing on and strike a home on the Riverside street, Southampton Town police said.

The BMW had been making a right onto Pine Street, causing the truck driver to swerve, eventually striking the vehicle, police said. The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m.

Both the 75-year-old driver of the BMW and the 31-year-old occupant of the home were transported by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead.

The driver of the 2018 Mack Truck was identified as Matthew Virga, 26, of Farmingdale. He was not injured, but was issued several violations, police said.