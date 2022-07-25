Mattituck resident Marjorie K. Richards died July 24, 2022, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care. She was 80.

Born Jan. 23, 1942, in England, she was the daughter of Matt and Lillian (Rogers) Leam.

Ms. Richards worked as a banking associate at Capital One in Mattituck. She was a member of the East End Lions Club and Church of the Redeemer in Mattituck. Family said she enjoyed birds, traveling and gardening.

Predeceased in 2020 by her husband, Alfred, she is survived by her sons, Greg, of Southold, and Paul, of Mattituck; her sisters, Rose and Barbara, both of England; and one grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Lions Club.

