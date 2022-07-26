Barnes & Noble is coming to Riverhead this fall, Developer pitches 614,000 square-foot warehouse on Middle Road

Signs in the window of the former Pier 1 Imports in Riverhead for a new Barnes & Noble set to open this fall. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Barnes & Noble planning to open in vacant store along Route 58 in Riverhead this fall

Planning Board to host ‘scoping session’ on 641,000-square-foot warehouse on Middle Road in Calverton

Cops: Truck driver crashes into car, home in Riverside

Police seek public’s help finding men who allegedly stole pocketbook, purchased gift cards and iPad

Riverhead Raceway: It’s a first first for Delaney

SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board changes course, sets public hearing ahead of November housing referendum

NORTHFORKER

Eat Fresh Oysters and Drink Bubbly on a cruise around the North Fork in a 1936 Restored Yacht

North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Orient estate with views of the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.