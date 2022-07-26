Barnes & Noble is coming to Riverhead this fall, Developer pitches 614,000 square-foot warehouse on Middle Road
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Barnes & Noble planning to open in vacant store along Route 58 in Riverhead this fall
Planning Board to host ‘scoping session’ on 641,000-square-foot warehouse on Middle Road in Calverton
Cops: Truck driver crashes into car, home in Riverside
Police seek public’s help finding men who allegedly stole pocketbook, purchased gift cards and iPad
Riverhead Raceway: It’s a first first for Delaney
SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Board changes course, sets public hearing ahead of November housing referendum
NORTHFORKER
Eat Fresh Oysters and Drink Bubbly on a cruise around the North Fork in a 1936 Restored Yacht
North Fork Dream Home: Sprawling Orient estate with views of the Peconic Bay and Long Island Sound
WEATHER
Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for showers and thunderstorms again overnight and the low will be around 69.