Planning Board approves Restaurant Depot, Students will not need to wear masks in the fall

An inside look at the former Walmart space, which will now be used for a Restaurant Depot. (Courtesy of Philips International)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, July 27, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Planning Board approves Restaurant Depot plan for former Walmart site

Gov. Hochul: Students will not need to wear masks in the fall

SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village to discuss building moratorium, zoning at special meeting Aug. 4

NORTHFORKER

Skating, street art and music are on deck for Greenport skate park festival set for Aug. 6

Lumber+Salt hosts fashion brand the salting for pop-up shop in Jamesport

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 72.