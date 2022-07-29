East End Arts turns 50, Riverhead passes on adding affordable housing tax to ballot

East End Arts creative director Wendy Weiss (left) with executive director Diane Burke. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 29, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End Arts at 50: Organization looks to the future by honoring its history

Riverhead passes on chance to place affordable housing tax on the ballot

Stabbing suspect faces upgraded charge of attempted murder after nearly killing victim

Acquiring new Town Hall building opens path for much needed expansion of Justice Court, officials say

NORTHFORKER

Heirloom and old-school hybrids: The wondrous tomatoes we most identify with the taste of August on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of July 29

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely this evening when the low will be around 68.

Expect the sunshine to stick around this weekend with temperatures continuing to climb into the mid-80s.