Riverhead resident Madelyn Zaweski died July 27, 2022, at the age of 89.

Born Sept. 26, 1932, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Danielowicz) Sendlewski. She was a 1950 graduate of Riverhead High School and worked as an operator for Verizon.

She was a past member of the Jamesport Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, a member of St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and its Altar Rosary Society. She enjoyed doing cross-stitch and baking.

Predeceased by her husband, Anthony, in 2011, she is survived by her children, Anthony (Lenora), of Porter, Texas, Robert (Pam), of Riverhead and Thomas, of St. James; her grandchildren, Renee, Jason, Jessica, Alexandra and Lauren; and great-grandchildren, Luke, Caroline, Dawson and Owen.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, July 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by interment at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Isidore Altar Rosary Society.

