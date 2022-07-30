Police Blotters: Hampton Bays man arrested for DWI in Flanders

Southampton police responding to an accident in Flanders on Sunday arrested a man from Hampton Bays for driving while intoxicated.

Filomeno Rojanoolmedo, 37, performed poorly on field sobriety tests after the accident, according to an incident report. There were no reported injuries. Mr. Rojanoolmedo has been charged with following too close, DWI, speeding and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• A Flanders man was arrested for DWI Saturday after he was pulled over in Riverside.

Ricardo Aldanacruz, 27, was initially stopped for a traffic infraction. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was taken to police headquarters for processing and charged with DWI, a license restriction violation, moving from lane unsafely and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.

• A Riverside caller reported money missing after a personal dispute on Monday, according to an incident report. The caller, described by police as “highly uncooperative” and “highly intoxicated,” kept changing his description of the subject who allegedly took his money. Police canvassed the area and did not find the person described.

Another caller in Riverside similarly reported an altercation that ended with $40 missing the previous Wednesday. Police noted several inconsistencies in her story and that she was not willing to sign a sworn statement at the time.

• A Medford man was arrested after police observed him driving a scooter the wrong way along the shoulder of County Road 104 in Flanders. According to a police report, 28-year-old Dylan Ernst had a suspended license, and the vehicle was not insured or registered.

Mr. Ernst has been charged with failure to use the designated lane, aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle and a violation for operating an unregistered vehicle. The scooter was impounded.

• A Riverside woman was arrested to fulfill an active bench warrant last Monday. Brianna Phillippe, 26, was stopped by a police officer near Marta’s Deli and transported to headquarters for processing, where she was held for morning arraignment.

• Police took custody of Riverhead resident Shawanna James, 49, last Wednesday to fulfill an active arrest warrant after she was jailed in her hometown. She was transported to Southampton police headquarters for processing, where she was held for morning arraignment.

• A caller reported the theft of two wallets from an unlocked vehicle parked in a Flanders driveway on Sunday. Apparently, the caller last saw the wallets in his unlocked car the night before. He plans to cancel all his debit and credit cards.

• A Flanders caller reported a damaged window screen last Monday. He found a rock inside the window sill that appeared to have been thrown at the window, according to a police report. He requested documentation and extra patrols of the area.

• A Riverhead woman told police Friday night that someone stole her identity by opening financial accounts in her name, police said. Officials did not say how much money was stolen.

• About $300 was reported stolen from Half Hollow Nursery on Main Road in Jamesport Tuesday morning said, police said.

• Tyler Burgess, age and address unavailable, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest early Monday on Church Lane in Riverhead, according to police.

• Shane Miller, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night on Middle Country Road in Calverton, according to police.

• Julio Jaramillo, age and address unavailable, was charged with DWI Sunday morning on the Long Island Expressway in Calverton, according to police.

• Neil Haimindra, age and address unavailable, was charged with third-degree assault Friday afternoon on Northville Turnpike in Riverhead, according to police. Additional information was not available.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.