Third Alive on 25 draws another big crowd to downtown Riverhead: Photos

The third Alive on 25 was held Friday evening in downtown Riverhead. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The third installment of Alive on 25 brought another big crowd to downtown Riverhead Friday.

The summer street festival featured live music from Slingshot, Nina Et Cetera, The Water Dogs, The Lindsay Reeve Band and more in addition to all the usual food and festivities. Vintage cars participated in the Peconic Avenue car show while kids enjoyed the free Game Zone on the East End Arts campus.

There is still one more event to go as the final Alive on 25 of the season will take place Friday, Aug. 12. Read more here.

See photos from Friday here:

Photos by Bill Landon