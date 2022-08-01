Riverhead Water District may raise rates, Document reveals how investigators built fatal overdose cases
Here are the headlines for Monday, Aug. 1, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Rising costs for Riverhead Town’s Water District may lead to rate increases
Document reveals how investigators built cases against five individuals charged in fatal overdoses, including DNA evidence
Online art auction in support of Ukraine to culminate with event at Jamesport Meeting House
Run for Briggs 5K set for Aug. 13 on bike path at Enterprise Park at Calverton
Editorial: It’s about veterans’ mental health, not bail reform
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Cutchogue Fire District floating $16M bond for firehouse expansion; vote now expected in September
Energy storage facility planned for Oregon Road as New York plans for a cleaner grid
Southold Blotter: Greenport man arrested for DWI after driving over curb, front lawn
NORTHFORKER
The North Fork Beach Clean Up is back for the third year. Here’s what to know about the friendly competition
The List: Six ways to pamper the dog in your life on the North Fork
One Minute on the North Fork: U-pick bouquets at Horton’s Flower Farm
Roanoke Lavender Farm blooms and grows in Riverhead
Limited tickets available for northforker’s Best of the North Fork celebration at RG|NY
What’s for sale on the North Fork near Horton’s Point Lighthouse in Southold
Tulsi Square: Step inside Southold’s new wellness market and naturopathic clinic
WEATHER
Expect showers today with a high temperature near 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 70.