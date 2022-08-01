Leo J. DiPierro

Lifelong Wading River resident Leo J. DiPierro passed away peacefully in his sleep at the Long Island State Veterans Home on July 25, 2022. Leo put up a courageous struggle against Parkinson’s disease for many years. All who knew Leo enjoyed his good nature and humor.

Leo was a proud U.S. Army veteran who served in Korea from 1953 to 1955 in the Quartermaster Unit.

After his discharge from the army, he bought a new 1955 Ford Victoria. Because of his love for fast cars his prized possession was his 1958 customized white Chevrolet Impala. That car became the talk of the town.

Leo was employed at Peerless Photo/AGFA Corporation until the company moved to New Jersey in 1987. He chose to retire rather than leave his beloved Wading River.

He was predeceased by nine of his siblings and is survived by one brother and many nieces and nephews.

Please consider contributing to the Parkinson’s Foundation in his memory.

A funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Alexander-Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River is assisting the family.

