Daily Update: East End CPF revenues on the decline, Longtime Farm Bureau members honored

Farmer Jeff Rottkamp, left, and Pat Wiles of Farm Credit East were both honored Friday. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Long Island Farm Bureau honors two longterm members at annual awards gala

East End CPF revenues on the decline overall, but Riverhead fared well

Riverhead Raceway: Soper triumphs, Partridge remembered, two drivers enshrined

NORTHFORKER

10 things to do on the North Fork in August

North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 69.