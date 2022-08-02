Daily Update: East End CPF revenues on the decline, Longtime Farm Bureau members honored
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Long Island Farm Bureau honors two longterm members at annual awards gala
East End CPF revenues on the decline overall, but Riverhead fared well
Riverhead Raceway: Soper triumphs, Partridge remembered, two drivers enshrined
NORTHFORKER
10 things to do on the North Fork in August
North Fork Dream Home: Private equine retreat with 10 rolling acres in Mattituck
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. There’s a chance for isolated thunderstorms this evening and the low tonight will be around 69.