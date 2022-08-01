Sylvia ‘Sibby’ Vojvoda Penny

Sibby Penny of Southold, N.Y., passed away on July 26, 2022, at the age of 75, with her husband, George L. Penny IV, by her side. She was born in Southampton, N.Y., on July 7, 1947.

Sibby was a graduate of Riverhead High School and Mount Ida Junior College, where she majored in art. While a college student, her roommate, Robin Penny Doroski, introduced her to her older brother George. George and Sibby hit it off immediately. They were married on Sept. 14, 1968, in Westhampton, N.Y. On Sept. 14, 2018, it was Robin, a Mattituck Presbyterian Church elder and Stephen, ministry leader, who performed their vow renewals at their home, surrounded by family and close friends.

George and Sibby’s marriage of 53 years included building their home overlooking Great Pond in Southold, where for many of those years they entertained family and friends. They also traveled by boat throughout the East End of Long Island and southern New England. When back on land, they could be found bowling, golfing, shooting, learning to fly, campaigning and serving together at various fundraising events.

There were three generations of horsewomen before her, so Sibby’s introduction to horses came at a young age and the love for them remained with her throughout her life. If she loved doing something, she did not hesitate to become involved with an association or club related to it, including: Ducks Unlimited (sponsor in perpetuity); board member emeritus of the East End Livestock and Horseman’s Association; president of Southold Town Republican Club from 1990 to 1992; lifetime member of Mattituck Gun Club; The Nassau-Suffolk Bowling Council; North Fork Country Club; Greenport Yacht Club; The Ward Foundation; the Long Island Horsemen’s Society; The Smithtown Hunt, where she received colors; American Paint Horse Association; and a much lesser known but one of her favorite groups, the Champagne Ladies of Hidden Lake Farm.

Sibby used her artistic talents throughout her life. She worked at Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm in Cut­chogue for many years designing wreaths during the holiday season. She owned and operated First Towne Florist/Sibby’s Flowers Etc. in Southold for three years. Additionally she loved painting on many mediums, learned how to knit and rug hook, and created a variety of handmade crafts to sell at local art shows.

One of Sibby’s most notable accomplishments was being the first Long Island woman to bowl two consecutive perfect games. This occurred at Westhampton Bowling Lanes in 2005. She bowled a total of four perfect games in her lifetime and was named Long Island Bowler of the Year 2004-2005 by The Nassau-Suffolk Bowling Council.

Sibby was a fixture on the North Fork and known to all as being generous with her time and talents, a caregiver, and someone you could rely on when you were in a jam. She deeply loved her family and friends and if you were one of them, you were truly blessed.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert Vojvoda of St. Michaels, Md., and sister Margaret “Margie” Harrison of Bozman, Md. She is survived by her loving husband, George, of Southold; her mother, Ann Vojvoda, and sister Ruth Capranica, both of St. Michaels, Md.; brother Robert “Rob” Vojvoda of Lenoir, N.C.; daughter Krista Hodgkin (John Hodgkin) of St. Pete Beach, Fla.; son George “Chip” Penny V of Greenport, N.Y.; granddaughter Isabelle Penny (17); along with three grandsons, Gabe Hodgkin (17), Tyler Penny (14) and Michael Hodgkin (13).

The family received visitors July 29 at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. On July 30, a service took place at the funeral home, followed by interment at New Bethany Cemetery in Mattituck.

Memorial donations may be made to Southold Fire Department (southoldfd.com), Ducks Unlimited (ducks.org), or Amaryllis Farm Equine Rescue (amaryllisfarm.com).

