Riverhead IDA declines full tax incentives for 48 Kroemer, Town Board approves resolutions to acquire new Town Hall site
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
As Riverhead IDA declines to provide full tax incentives sought, 48 Kroemer LLC considers potential changes
Town Board approves resolutions to acquire PBMC property on West Second Street for new Town Hall
Town Board poised to update town code to address battery energy storage units
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sheriff’s workshop, hosted in Mattituck, shows civilians life-saving techniques in an active shooter situation
Southold Town Board votes to put affordable housing tax on November ballot as it works out plan
NORTHFORKER
Step inside new Boat House Lofts waterfront condos in Greenport
Milla’s Puffs brings a taste of Brazil to the East End of Long Island
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 87 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.