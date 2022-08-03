Heat advisory issued for Thursday-Friday as another heat wave expected

The high temperatures expected Thursday. (Credit: National Weather Service)

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 p.m. Friday as the latest heat wave is expected to hit the region.

Heat index values between 95 and 100 are expected during that timeframe, the NWS said.

“The combination of heat and humidity may cause heat related illnesses to occur,” the advisory says.

The temperature Thursday is expected around 91 degrees and on Friday the high is around 89. High temperatures are expected to continue through the weekend and there’s a chance of thunderstorms Friday night and Saturday.

The NWS issues a heat advisory when a combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like it is 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days or between 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

Riverhead Town will once again open its Senior Center in Aquebogue as a cooling center from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. The Senior Center is located at 60 Shade Tree Lane.

Residents are advised to say indoors in air conditioning as much as possible or to stay in shade when outdoors. Outdoor activity should be limited during the warmest portions of the day.

Similar heat advisories were issued two weeks ago when the summer’s first heat wave brought sustained temperatures above normal for nearly a week.