Police seek public’s help to locate 15-year-old boy

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 15-year-old boy reported missing from the Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch.

Ivan Sorto is Hispanic, 5-foot-7, 135 pounds with long black hair and brown eyes, police said.

Police believe he may be in the Hempstead area and no foul play is suspected. He was last seen wearing gray pajama pants, a gray long-sleeved shirt and white knit hat and black slides when he left the ranch. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.