Cardboard Boat Race returns to riverfront Aug. 13

Racers in 2021. Credit: Bill Landon

Cardboard boats will set sail once again in the Peconic River Saturday, Aug. 13, as a popular downtown event returns this summer.

The event is hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District in conjunction with the Riverhead Chamber of Commerce. This year, the race will be held one day after the final Alive on 25 of the summer, making for a packed weekend along the riverfront.

Pre-registration is required and the deadline to register is Sunday, Aug. 7. Visit the Riverhead Chamber website to register.

Races begin at 11 a.m. and the festivities will include live music, face painting, games and contests. Races are divided into different categories:

Youth Regatta: All crew members must be 12 and under.

Grant National Regatta: All crew members are over 12.

Yacht Club Regatta: Any combination of ages.

Outlaw Race: Boats that are still afloat can get a second chance.

Prizes for 1st, 2nd and 3rd are awarded for each division. Special awards are also given out, such as Best Spirit and Best Captain.

Entry fees are $25 per boat and $10 for each additional crew member. A complete list of rules for the boats is available here.

Donations of school supplies will be accepted to be given to the Riverhead Salvation Army to help local children.

A rain date is Aug. 20.

Full schedule

9-10:30 a.m.: Boat arrivals and registration. Boats on display for judging and inspection

10 a.m.: Games and activities

10:30 a.m.: Captain’s announcement of rules and instructions

10:45 a.m.: Official welcome

11 a.m.: Races begin with Supervisor’s Race

1 p.m.: Award ceremony