Blotters: Calverton man arrested for DWI after crashing into pole

Southampton police arrested a Calverton man for driving while intoxicated on Sunday after he crashed his car into a utility pole in Flanders.

Jordy Ichajbuc, 23, performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for arraignment. His vehicle was towed privately.

Mr. Ichajbuc has been charged with a DWI and moving from lane unsafely.

• A Riverhead driver was arrested for a DWI on Sunday after a passing motorist reported reckless driving along County Road 39 in Tuckahoe.

A reporting officer observed the vehicle stopped in the center turn lane and asked the driver, 29-year-old Kendrick Gill, to put the vehicle in park and turn off the ignition. Mr. Gill, who turned off the vehicle, told the officer that he’d left a friend’s house in Hampton Bays and was headed to his home in Riverhead, which was in the opposite direction. The car engine would not start again and the vehicle had to be towed.

Mr. Gill performed poorly on field sobriety tests and failed a pre-screen breath test. He was transported to police headquarters for processing, where he was held for arraignment. He’s been charged with a DWI, being improperly licensed and stopping in a prohibited place.

• Police responding to a motor vehicle accident in Bridgehampton on Saturday arrested one of the drivers, a Riverhead resident, for a DWI.

Nicolas Ruizchiquival, 20, was driving with an expired vehicle registration and lacked a valid drivers license, according to a police report. He performed poorly on field sobriety tests and was transported to police headquarters for processing.

Mr. Ruizchiquival has been charged with a DWI, driving without a license and driving an unregistered vehicle. There were no reported injuries from the accident.

• Police issued two tickets to a woman in Flanders on Friday after responding to a call about an Alaskan Husky left outside in heat over 90 degrees.

Teresa Sanchez Cordova, 39, told police the dog belonged to her son. Animal control personnel on scene with the reporting officer said the dog can’t be outside in heat greater than 90 degrees, especially since it’s a breed native to an arctic climate. It was 92 degrees out at the time, according to an incident report.

• Police responded to two vehicle break-ins along Brookhaven Avenue in Flanders last Thursday. One caller later found a wallet taken from an unlocked car in front of his home, with $40 missing. The other told police someone had rifled through two unlocked vehicles in his driveway but nothing was stolen or broken.

• An unknown man stole $1,400 worth of plywood from a home on Wading River Manor Road Tuesday morning and then fled in a southbound direction on Wading River Manor Road, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A grand larceny and identity theft was reported last Tuesday at a home on 19th Street in Wading River.

Additional information was not available.

• Stanley Lawrence, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny and trespassing at the Route 58 Walmart. He was released on an appearance ticket. Additional information was not available.

• Larcenies were reported last Tuesday at both the Tommy Hilfiger and Lucky Brand Jeans stores at Tanger Outlets around 7 p.m. Police did not indicated what was taken or the value of the those items.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.