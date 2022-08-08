Photos: Chicken barbecue to raise funds for Ukraine draws big turnout

Barbecue chicken prepared for Sunday’s fundraiser in Riverhead. (Credit: Bill Landon)

St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Church in Riverhead hosted an annual chicken barbecue Sunday on a beautiful, warm summer afternoon with proceeds going to benefit war-torn Ukraine.

The event featured live Ukrainian music and food specialities like placki, strudel and more, as well as Ukrainian beer. The event was held on the parish grounds at Franklin Street and Roanoke Avenue.

For more information on assisting with Ukrainian relief efforts through the Riverhead church, click here.

See photos from Sunday’s BBQ:

Photos by Bill Landon