Former Riverhead resident Dana Columbus Janis passed away Aug. 5, 2022, in Lancaster, Pa., at the age of 56.

She was born May 12, 1966, to Diane (Anderson) and Frank Columbus. She graduated from Riverhead High School and made her way into the business world.

Her father predeceased her on Jan. 1, 2006. She is survived by her son, Shaun; her mom; her siblings Pamela (Mark) Penney of Lancaster, Frank Jr. (Bev) of Rocky Point, Michael (Jen) of Aquebogue; her nieces Diane, Ashley, Jessica and Kelly, and her nephew, Mark; her best friend Donna Cain of Flanders and Jen, of Lancaster — who was always there for her no matter what.

She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, watching the sunset on the ocean and growing fresh vegetables in her garden.

She will be missed by all.

A funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at St. Isidore Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.

