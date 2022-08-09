Jean Ann Carpenter of Southold passed away suddenly on July 27, 2022, at the age of 38.

Born in 1984 to Lynne B. Carpenter and Patrick L. Carpenter in Plainview, N.Y., Jean grew up in Babylon Village and moved to Southold in 2000.

Jean had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone, especially the ones she loved. Her strength and resilience were unmatched and her family was her world. Nothing brought more joy to her life than the blessings that are her children, William and Alisa. A best friend to both her mother and brother, and the glue that held the family together.

Predeceased by her father, Patrick, and her brother John, Jean is survived by her loving mother, Lynne; brother Patrick; her children, William and Alisa; and many friends and family members who loved her immensely.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date at her favorite place, the beach.

Memorial donations can be made in Jean’s name to North Fork Animal Welfare League or East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is serving the family.

