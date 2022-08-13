Police Blotters: Flanders man arrested for multiple car break-ins

Southampton Town police took an 18-year-old Flanders resident into custody on Sunday after identifying him as a suspect in a series of local vehicle break-ins over the weekend.

Nathan Morvillo was arrested for petit larceny and released on an appearance ticket. Multiple Flanders residents who reported vehicle break-ins provided police with video surveillance. Wallets, cash and sunglasses are among the items reported missing.

• A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Aquebogue Elementary School last Wednesday morning, while another was reported stolen about the same time from a vehicle at the Riverhead Senior Center on Shade Tree Lane in Aquebogue.

Police did not indicate an estimated value of the converters. Thefts of catalytic converters have become a trend nationwide.

• About $1,400 worth of plywood was reported stolen from a home on Wading River-Manor Road Tuesday morning.

The material was stolen by an unknown man who then fled in a southbound direction on Wading River-Road in Wading River, according to police.

• Miguel Jose, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday on Corwell Avenue and Riverside Drive in Riverhead, according to police.

• A 2011 blue and white Yamaha that was reported stolen from Riverhead’s jurisdiction was located in New York City’s jurisdiction late Friday night, according to police.

• A Shirley resident was arrested in Flanders last Monday for reckless endangerment. Police did not describe the incident in a report, besides noting it occurred last month.

Michael Stetson, 48, was charged with criminal mischief for intent to damage property and second-degree reckless endangerment.

• Police extinguished a brush fire in Riverside near Marta’s Deli on Sunday. The Riverside Fire Department and fire marshal also responded to the incident.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.