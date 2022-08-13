Hundreds of runners turn out for Run for Briggs 5K at Veterans Memorial Park: Photos

A runner carries the American flag during the Run for Briggs 5K. (Credit: Bill Landon)

On a beautiful summer morning Saturday, hundreds of runners participated in the Run for Briggs 5K Run or Ruck and 1-Mile Fun Run.

A large American flag hung near the finish line from two firetrucks at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton and more runners carried the flag with them throughout the race in memory of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs, who died in 2018 while serving as a member of the Air Force in Iraq. The Riverhead native was 30.

The race is part of the Suffolk County Veterans Run Series, which aims to “honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.” The Dashan J Briggs Memorial Foundation hosts the event and it is the first in-person race. Last year’s inaugural event was a virtual race.

Money raised from the event will go toward student scholarships.

More than 280 runners competed in the 5K and more ran in the 1-mile Fun Run. Ethan Goldman, 32, of Manorville was the top overall finisher in the 5K in 17 minutes, 42.18 seconds. Emily Dis, 24, of Port Jefferson Station was top female finisher in 21:13.02.

See the full results here.

Members of the 106th Rescue Wing.





















Civil air patrol out of Westhampton.





















Rebecca Briggs addresses the crowd.

























































Photos by Bill Landon