Cops: Riverhead man broke into home, attempted to steal money, jewelry

A Riverhead man allegedly broke into a Tyler Drive home and attempted to steal money and jewelry until the residents arrived home and found the man in the kitchen, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police were notified shortly before 5 p.m. Friday and responding officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Frank Colaiacomo. Police said he had no permission or authority to be inside the home.

He was charged with one count of second-degree burglary and one count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was held for arraignment.

Riverhead detectives responded to assist in the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.