Riverhead resident Louise Waskewicz died Aug. 12, 2022. She was 98.

She was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Peconic to Stanley and Barbara (Yatiello) Krupski.

A graduate of Southold High School, she worked as house manager at Little Flower Children’s Services.

A member of the Polish Hall Ladies Auxiliary, she enjoyed cooking and reading and loved planning parties.

Predeceased by her husband, Walter, in 1997, she is survived by her son, Walter (Yvonne) of Commack; her grandchildren, Kathryn and Walter, and her great-grandchildren, Calvin and Christiana.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Aug. 16, from 2 to 4 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Little Flower Children’s Services.

