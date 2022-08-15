Cardboard Boat Race returns to downtown Riverhead: Photos

And they’re off! Boats leave the dock at the starting line for a race in Saturday’s Cardboard Boat Race. (Credit: Sunset Beach Films / Laurel Eye Imagery

The 12th annual Riverhead Cardboard Boat Race featured plenty of creative boats, some more prone to sinking than others, on Saturday along the Peconic Riverfront.

The event, hosted by the Riverhead Business Improvement District and Riverhead Chamber of Commerce, brought another big turnout to downtown Riverhead, one day after the final Alive on 25.

Trophies were awarded at the end of racing for the top performers in each division, in addition to a number of special awards.

See more photos from Saturday’s racing here:

Photos courtesy of Sunset Beach Films / Laurel Eye Imagery