Nellie M. Trimore

Nellie M. (Battaglia) Trimore of Calverton, formerly of Merrick, died peacefully on July 13, 2022, in her 95th year.

Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., she attended Bay Ridge High School. After settling in Merrick she was a homemaker and volunteered in school and church activities.

She was the beloved wife for 68 years of John Trimore, who predeceased her in 2015; loving mother of Janice Flood (Robert); grandmother to Margaret and Kevin; and adored aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Nellie and John retired to Calverton to be closer to her grandchildren. There they enjoyed many happy years with their friends in Foxwood Village. Nellie enjoyed line dancing, bowling and traveling with John and her friends.

The family received visitors July 18 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass was held July 19 at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by burial at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.