Police seek public’s help to locate two missing teens

Elizabeth, left, and Einna.

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate two frequent runaways from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Eianna Delorentis, 18, and Elizabeth Depascale, 17, both left the facility at about 5:30 p.m. Monday. No foul play is suspected.

Eianna is white, 5-foot-4, 115 pounds with red hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing light blue shorts and a black tank top. Elizabeth is white, 5-foot-6, 160 pounds with blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white top.

Both teens have previously been reported missing at points this year.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.