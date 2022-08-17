Thomas G. Wheeler

Thomas Gregory Wheeler of Riverhead died Aug. 14, 2022. He was 66.

He was born in Bethesda, Md., Jan. 6, 1956, to Thomas J. and Mary (Taggart) Wheeler.

Predeceased by his parents, Mr. Wheeler was the adored brother of surviving siblings Maureen (Gary) Richter, Paul (Donna) Wheeler and Theresa (David) Jeremenko; and the beloved uncle of Allison, Peter, Michael, Richard, Robert, Chris and the late Jason. A devoted friend to many, he will be missed.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, Aug. 21, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place Monday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Calverton National Cemetery.

Contributions in Mr. Wheeler’s name may be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation at T2T.org.

This is a paid notice.