Brunilda Juan

Riverhead resident Brunilda “Brunie” Juan died at home Aug. 14, 2022, at the age of 82.

She was born in Puerto Rico Dec. 19, 1939, to Ramonita (Cierra) and Martin Suarez.

She was the beloved wife of Louis Juan Jr.; adored mother of Sandra (Donovan Martin) Juan, Gina (James) Slavik and Monique Hoth; cherished grandmother of Dylan, Brennan, Lindsay, Kayla, Sebastian and Annabelle; and loving sister of Angie Kozlowski.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Aug. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m., at St. John the Evangelist, Riverhead. Interment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park.

