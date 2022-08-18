Daily Update: Johanna’s Hope holds fundraiser, Comprehensive plan website goes dark

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Johanna’s Hope holds FUNdraiser in Riverhead with proceeds to support art workshops for people with disabilities

Website with information on comprehensive plan update goes dark after town fires company

Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 18, 2022

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town declines to release report on retirement party investigation, citing invasion of privacy among concerns

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of August 18

Boozy frozen drinks to cool you off in the sweltering North Fork heat

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 68.