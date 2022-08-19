Investigation underway into overnight fire in Baiting Hollow, Town Board hears from companies seeking to complete comp plan update

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.

Here are the headlines for Friday, Aug. 19, 2022.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Investigation underway into overnight fire in Baiting Hollow

After putting music career on hold early in his life, Riverhead developer goes back to his roots by forming rock band

Town Board hears pitches from three companies seeking to complete comprehensive plan update

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town says number of lawsuits it’s facing over ZBA decisions is on the rise

Guest Spot: Enclaves understates impacts on traffic

NORTHFORKER

Our favorite late summer strolls

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of August 19

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 85 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 67.

The high temperatures are expected to remain in the low to mid-80s through the weekend.