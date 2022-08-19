Take a look inside downtown Riverhead’s newest ‘luxury’ apartment building

A look inside a living room and kitchen of an apartment at the new apartment building at 331 E. Main St. (Credit: Courtesy of G2D Development)

A four-story residential building on East Main Street featuring 36 “luxury” apartments has officially opened in downtown Riverhead.

The building, dubbed “The Shipyard” by developer G2D Group, features studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments with a starting price of $2,500 per month.

The first tenants began to move in about a month ago and the developers held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate the opening. The building is currently at 50% capacity, according to Richard Piana, a spokesperson for G2D Group.

The Huntington-based developer is currently working on a second development at 205 Osborn Ave. that will feature another mixed-use building with 37 apartments. Among the amenities offered at the The Shipyard building are pet-friendly units, 24-hour video surveillance, “smart” key fob entry controlled from a resident’s mobile phone and a private parking lot, according to a press release from G2D Group.

Residents can request furnished or unfurnished rooms. The studio starts at $2,500 unfurnished. The one-bedroom units start at $2,700 and two-bedroom, one bathroom units start at $3,500. The two-bedroom and two-bathroom units start at $3,700.

Photos by Melissa Azofeifa

Concierge services include cleaning, handyman and dog walking.

Each unit includes “high-quality interior finishes like slab stone backsplashes, quartz countertops, stainless steel professional-grade appliances, wine refrigerators, walk-in closets as well as in-unit washers and dryers and central air conditioning and heating,” according to the developer.

There are “minimalist details in each unit also, which include LED lighting, modern bathrooms with stall showers and soaking tubs.” Select units also have a private balcony with a view of Peconic River.

The property also has a spacious rooftop lounge, business center and private gym for residents. Tenants have access to the rooftop anytime to enjoy with friends and can also reserve it for private events.

Those interested can visit the sales office at 331 E. Main St. or fill out the contact form on g2d.properties/buildings/the-shipyard.

The new apartment building replaced what had once been the site of a Subway restaurant.