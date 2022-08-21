Polish Festival features food, music, historic characters and more at Riverhead’s Polish Hall: Photos

Festivalgoers enjoying the beautiful day Saturday at Riverhead’s Polish Hall. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Riverhead Polish Independent Club held its second Polish Festival Saturday with traditional Polish music, food, drinks and more.

The celebration at Polish Hall on Marcy Avenue began outdoors in the afternoon and continued into the nighttime inside the hall.

Several famous people participated as well, including Hall of Fame baseball player and Southampton native Carl Yastrzemski, who was portrayed by Kevin Shea. Lisa Dabrowski, president of the Riverhead Polish Hall’s Ladies Auxiliary, served as the master of ceremonies.

Other characters at the festival included Lucyna Ćwierczakiewiczowa, played by Colette Gilbert, who was a noted writer and journalist from Poland and Nicolaus Copernicus, played by Ryan Janek Wolowski, who was mathematician and astronomer who lived from 1473-1543.

The Rich Bobinski Orchestra performed traditional tunes.

The event was organized for the first time last year after the traditional Polish Town Fair and Festival, hosted by the Polish Town Civic Association, was canceled. That festival was canceled again this summer for a third straight year and the association had said it plans to revive it for 2023.

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon