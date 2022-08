The drag racing series returned to EPCAL Saturday and Sunday. (Credit: Bill Landon)

The Race Track Not Street racing summer series opened this weekend at Enterprise Park at Calverton.

Drivers in all types of different vehicles took turns racing down the runway on the 1/8-mile track both Saturday and Sunday. It was the first of eight summer drag racing events, to be followed by eight fall dates, starting in September.

Check out photos from Sunday’s racing below:

Photos by Bill Landon